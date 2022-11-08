Indiana 2022 midterm election: Where to vote, who's on the ballot

INDIANA — We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day! Here's everything voters in Indiana need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday.

When can you vote?

Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line by 6 p.m., your vote will count.

Where do you vote?

You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State's website.

Do you need to bring an ID?

Yes, voters must bring present a photo ID to vote in Indiana.

The ID must have your picture, name and an expiration date. The ID can be expired, as long as it expired sometime after the last general election on Nov. 3, 2020.

A driver's license, military ID, passport or student ID from an Indiana state school will work. If you have any concerns, click here.

Who's on the ballot?

There are several local elections for state legislators, mayors and council members, but here are the big statewide elections:

U.S. Senate

Todd Young (R): Incumbent Todd Young is running for reelection. Young has been in the Senate since 2017, when he ran to fill the seat of retired Sen. Dan Coats. He previously represented Indiana's 9th congressional district in the U.S. House.

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D): The longest-serving mayor in the history of Hammond, Ind., is hoping to knock off Young. McDermott spent six years in the Navy during the Persian Gulf War before going to college and later law school. He was first elected as mayor of Hammond in 2004 and has previously run for U.S. representative, losing in the primary to Rep. Frank J. Mrvan.

James M. Sceniak (L): Libertarian James Sceniak is also running for Senate. A behavior therapist helping children with autism, Sceniak's candidacy is focusing on securing "more freedom and liberty" in America.

U.S. Representative

Indiana's Sixth Congressional District

Greg Pence (R): The older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence has represented the 6th congressional district since 2018. Before working in politics, Pence worked at Kiel Brothers Oil Company, Marathon Oil Company and more.

Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth (D): A former science and education expert for U.S. Congress, the Columbus, Ind., native looks to defeat Pence after handily winning the Democratic primary.

When can you find results?

On Election Day, you can get live updates for all election results here.

