1 dead after shooting on 15th Street Bridge in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is dead after police said he was shot on the 15th Street Bridge Thursday night.

Covington police said officers responded to the bridge on W. 15th Street for two shots fired. When they arrived at around 9 p.m., officers found one man laying on the bridge. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he died. The man, who has not been identified, was in his 60s.

Officers at the scene were told by a witness that two men fled the bridge following the shooting.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 859-292-2234.

READ MORE

Driver who hit semi-tanker that overturned on Brent Spence identified

Covington police chief set to retire September 1

'I don't trust the system at this point': Survivors feel powerless after rapist was never sent to adult prison