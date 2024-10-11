Multi-use trail connecting Lunken and Downtown one step closer to existence after $8M OKI award

CINCINNATI — A multi-use trail connecting downtown Cincinnati to Lunken Airport is one big step closer to existence thanks, in part, to an $8 million award from OKI.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) announced Thursday it's awarding over $50 million in funds for transportation projects and repairs in the Greater Cincinnati area.

One of those projects is the Oasis Trail. Great Parks of Hamilton County received a whopping $8 million to start phase one of construction. The award was announced just a few months after Great Parks announced it came to an agreement to acquire the land the planned trail will occupy through an existing railroad easement.

That agreement was made between Great Parks, Metro, the City of Cincinnati and the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY).

Now, the $8 million award from OKI — the biggest funding award Great Parks says it has received in its history — will help crews break ground on the Oasis trail project.

Great Parks of Hamilton County

The trail, when it's done, will be a 4.75-mile paved, shared-use path that stretches from Lunken Airport to Sawyer Point. Cyclists, runners and those just out for a nice walk along the Ohio river will be able to enjoy the pathway, which will also connect further to the 78-mile Little Miami Scenic Trail.

"Great Parks is extremely thankful to OKI for supporting our work to build the Oasis Trail, which will truly benefit communities and trail users throughout the region by adding a significant and safe link to downtown Cincinnati," said Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO, in a press release. "Building more tails is the top priority the public established for us in development of our Comprehensive Master Plan and we are grateful for the backing from OKI and our project partners from the City of Cincinnati and Metro to help us add critical train expansions and connections for our community."

While the $8 million from OKI is plenty to get the project started, it won't cover the full estimated cost of the trail. Great Parks of Hamilton County said it estimates the full cost for all phases of the project totals over $16 million.

Currently, Great Parks is still working on design and engineering plans for the trail, but it hopes to start construction in 2027.

OKI is a council comprised of local governments, business organizations and community groups in the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Tri-State area. The group focuses on developing strategies, plans and programs to improve development in the region.