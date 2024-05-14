Land purchase clears way for trail connecting Lunken Airport and downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Great Parks is moving forward with a plan for the 4.75-mile-long Oasis Trail connecting Lunken Airport to downtown Cincinnati after coming to an agreement to "acquire the trail corridor through an existing railroad easement," according to a press release sent Tuesday.

The trail will be shared-use (bike and walk/run), paved and stretch from the existing trail on the west side of Lunken Airport to Sawyer Point in downtown Cincinnati.

The agreement was made between Great Parks, Metro, the City of Cincinnati and the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY).

“Building the Oasis Trail to connect downtown Cincinnati with our regional and state trail network will achieve a vision shared by Great Parks and our partners for the past 17 years,” Great Parks CEO, Todd Palmeter said. “This is an incredibly significant moment in trail connectivity, and also a major milestone in addressing the top priority the public has identified for Great Parks – trail expansion and connections throughout Hamilton County.”

Now that the agreement has been established, Metro can purchase the northern track easement — the right to use the property — from the owner, IORY.

Great Parks will go through "an operating and lease agreement with Metro" for the design, engineering, construction and operation of Oasis Trail.

“Metro is excited to partner with the City of Cincinnati and Great Parks to further develop this important project in our community that will provide citizens with enhanced multi-modal options for how they connect in our region,” said Darryl Haley, CEO & general manager of Metro. “The signing of this agreement brings us one step closer to bringing this vision into reality for Greater Cincinnati.”

The city will help Great Parks with the construction and engineering of the trail.

After the Oasis Trail is complete, cyclists, walkers and runners can connect to the Lunken Trail and the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is 78 miles long. The trail will also "extend the Ohio River Trail west from its current terminus at Wilmer Avenue."

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Great Parks and Metro to bring this exciting project to life,” Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long said. “We continue to work to expand the trail system in and around Cincinnati and this next step will only further that mission. The City is focused on creating safe, accessible trails for all who utilize our beautiful outdoors.”

The project is expected to cost over $13 million, the release said. Almost $7 million has already been committed for the project from the following sources:



$3 million from Metro to go toward the easement

$1 million from Great Parks to go toward engineering

$2.75 million from The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN)

According to the release, "this will serve as a local match for state and federal grants which Great Parks will apply for starting in 2024."

Construction will not begin until all funding for the project is secured. The release said this could potentially happen by 2027.

