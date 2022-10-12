CPD: Man, woman injured in Downtown double shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.

Investigators said it happened just before 2 a.m. near 11 East 7th Street. One of the victims, a male, was able to make it into Madonna's Bar and Grill. He was transported to UC Health and is in serious condition, CPD said.

A woman was also shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said both people were shot outside the bar and were likely patrons before the shooting.

Police are currently searching for suspects but have not released a description.

7th Street is closed between Walnut and Vine while police continue to investigate.

