Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiDowntown

Actions

CPD: Man, woman injured in Downtown double shooting

A man and a woman were shot outside of a bar in Downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown shooting.PNG
Posted at 5:26 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 05:26:16-04

CINCINNATI  — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.

Investigators said it happened just before 2 a.m. near 11 East 7th Street. One of the victims, a male, was able to make it into Madonna's Bar and Grill. He was transported to UC Health and is in serious condition, CPD said.

A woman was also shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said both people were shot outside the bar and were likely patrons before the shooting.

Police are currently searching for suspects but have not released a description.

7th Street is closed between Walnut and Vine while police continue to investigate.

READ MORE
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting victims crash car into fire house in Paddock Hills
Death investigation underway at Hamilton home
Cincinnati police respond to shooting report that turns out to be 2 people filming a TikTok video, 1 arrested

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Death investigation underway at Hamilton home 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting victims crash car into fire house Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch start to finish on WCPO 9, the official TV station of the Blink Parade!