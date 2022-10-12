Watch Now
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting outside fire house in Paddock Hills

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting outside a firehouse in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, CPD said.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Oct 11, 2022
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting outside a firehouse in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, CPD said.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. outside the Cincinnati Fire Department District 9 fire house on Reading Road.

Homicide investigators are on the scene of the crime. Crime scene tape is set up a large area around the fire house.

Police did not yet have any information on what led to the shooting, nor the identities of those involved.

Reading Road will be closed between Victory Parkway and Tennessee Avenue for 2-3 hours while police investigate. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

