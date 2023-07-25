Decision to repeal Cincinnati's 15-year ban on traffic cameras could be on ballot in November

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's 15-year-long ban on traffic cameras within city limits could be up for debate once more, if a motion filed by a Cincinnati council member passes council's muster.

Councilman Jeff Cramerding filed a motion to allow voters to make the decision this November, by putting the option to repeal the blanket ban on the ballot.

The city passed a ban on traffic cameras in 2008 that has held strong since — but the last several years have brought an uptick in pedestrian-related crashes, speeding-related incidents and other traffic violations throughout Cincinnati.

Cramerding's motion proposes that traffic cameras could help with enforcing traffic laws and free up Cincinnati police officers to do other work.

"Enforcement is a critical piece of traffic calming along with engineering and education, and in conjunction with these two efforts being made by the city, placing cameras at traffic lights in a strategic and equitable manner will increase CPD's enforcement efforts while lessening the need for officers to do so," reads the motion.

The discussion of whether the voters should reconsider the traffic camera ban has sparked multiple times since 2008 — most recently, in 2022, Cincinnati council member Mark Jeffreys pointed to the cameras as a possible way to limit pedestrian-involved crashes.

Still, many Cincinnatians have counter-argued that traffic cameras are not used in an equitable fashion, instead causing an imbalance in policing in Black communities throughout the city.

Cramerding's motion acknowledges the inequitable ways these kinds of cameras have been implemented in the past and promises that council would work to ensure the technology was used responsibly and fairly.

If voters were to approve a repeal of the traffic camera ban, he said council would still have to decide how to implement the technology.

"This is a complex issue and would be examined thoroughly and deliberately from all sides," wrote Cramerding.

One form the final implementation could take may be to limit cameras to school zones, specifically to protect children and their families as they travel to school, the motion says.

Before Cramerding's motion to put the issue on the ballot can pass, Cincinnati city council will have to discuss and vote on it.