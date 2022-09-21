'We need to look at other solutions': Council member wants Cincinnati to reconsider speed cameras

CINCINNATI — Should Cincinnati reconsider the use of speed cameras? While some see the cameras as a controversial way to try and stop speeding, council member Mark Jeffreys said they could be helpful in limiting pedestrian crashes.

"We see it happening. It's not slowing down, and so we need to look at other solutions," Jeffreys said. "I think people are saying enough is enough, and it's now time to reconsider."

In 2008, voters passed a charter amendment that limits how the city can use photo enforcement. The ordinance says the city cannot use cameras unless there's an officer there and the officer is the one who needs to write the ticket. WCPO asked Jeffreys why Cincinnati voters may change their minds.

"Look, it's years later and I think people are fed up with people dying people getting injured and near misses," Jeffreys said.

City data shows there were 200 pedestrians hit this year as of Sept. 9, with four fatal crashes that took place downtown, in Walnut Hills, Mt. Lookout and Avondale.

"I think there's a lot more they have to do as far as educating the community," said Joe Mallory, president of the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP, who opposes cameras.

"The areas that they put these red light cameras are typically in the Black communities, or areas that are not as affluent and in those affluent areas you don't see red light cameras or speed cameras in those areas," said Mallory.

Mallory feels the city should consider alternatives like speed humps, and roundabouts, as well as the city launching a public service announcement campaign to educate the public on the dangers of speeding.

"I'm not opposed to that, but you can't diet every road. There has to be some roads that are thoroughfares," said state Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-27th District, when talking about those alternatives to speed cameras.

Brinkman was part of the group in 2008 that led the charter amendment and said the idea of speed cameras also doesn't make financial sense.

"They only get 40 cents of every dollar from its red light ticket, the 60 cents goes to the company that administers it so the city would be at a loss to have it," Brinkman said.

Jeffreys said the idea of cameras is not about making money for the city, but added the city needs to work out specifics about the potential for cameras.

"Placing them in strategic areas to slow people down, I mean we know it's effective so we need to start the conversation and move forward," said Jeffreys.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled it is legal for the state to deduct funding to municipalities as a way to offset the number of dollars it brings in from speed cameras. It's still unclear if the majority of city council is in favor of adding cameras to the city.

If it does go to a vote and gets approved by city council, it would then have to go, like in 2008, to a vote of the people. Jeffreys said the earliest that could happen would be in November 2023.

