CROWN officials update city on progress of trail network

CINCINNATI — We’re getting a look at progress on a 34-mile trail loop connecting Cincinnati’s 54 communities.

The CROWN will be a multi-use paved trail connecting Cincinnati’s neighborhoods and landmarks. The project loops several trails into one cohesive network, including Wasson Way, Ohio River Trail East, Little Miami Scenic Trail, Ohio River Trail West, Mill Creek Greenway Trail and Canal Bikeway.

“We are reconnecting the neighborhoods of Cincinnati that have been bisected and segregated by the highway system,” said Wade Johnston, Tri-State Trails Executive Director.

On Tuesday, CROWN officials presented updates to city leaders in a Cincinnati committee meeting.

“I think the biggest driver for increasing usership of our bike infrastructure is connectivity and safety,” Johnston said during the meeting. “People want to feel safe getting from Point A to Point B.”

Johnston highlighted achievements from the past year, including the opening of the Beechmont Bridge Connector, which he said allows pedestrians and bicyclists to safely travel from Loveland to Cincinnati.

In the next year, he said work will continue on the Ohio River Trail from Lunken Airport to Downtown. He also noted that the city is extending Central Parkway, which will connect Downtown with Northside, College Hill and South Cumminsville.

Work is also already underway on the next phase of the Wasson Way trail, which Johnston said could be complete by the end of 2023 or by the spring of 2024.

The next phase will connect Avondale to the Xavier University campus. It will connect to the larger Wasson Way trail, which currently begins near Ault Park.

The new phase will end right near Damon Johnson’s backyard. He walks the current undeveloped landscape often with his dog.

“I was just trying to figure out somewhere new I could take her,” he said. “It will be exhilarating for me and my dog.”

“People want to live near these types of amenities,” Johnston said. “Businesses want to be near these types of amenities”

Johnston said the eastern half of The CROWN could be complete by 2026 or 2027.

In the meantime, you can explore the Tri-State Trails Low-Stress Bike Map for current trails that will allow a safe commute.