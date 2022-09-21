Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction

ANDERSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new trail section in Anderson Township, near Lunken Airport opens Wednesday. It uses special pedestrian lanes, separate from traffic to connect existing trails, allowing pedestrians to safely travel from downtown Cincinnati all the way to Springfield.

The project has been in the works for years and cost $7.9 Million.

Great Parks of Hamilton County

Great Parks of Hamilton County is responsible for the addition and said pedestrian safety is something they had in mind with this project.

"Being on a road or in traffic, sometimes is necessary in a dedicated bike lane, but the ultimate experience for being outdoor and on a trail is to be in a separate trail environment, so it's safer," said Great Parks of Hamilton County CEO, Todd Palmeter.

The trail addition officially opens Wednesday, but there will be a public celebration on October 2 with activities like a 5K, live music and food trucks.

READ MORE

'We need accountability on our streets': City leaders, community members discuss pedestrian safety

How a city eliminated pedestrian deaths

Northside community pushes for long-term solutions to pedestrian safety issues