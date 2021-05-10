Watch
NewsEducationCincinnati Public Schools

Actions

CPS superintendent Laura Mitchell announces resignation

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Maddy Schmidt
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell at a press conference following the board of education's approval of a blended learning plan for the 2020-21 academic year, June 29, 2020.
Laura Mitchell superintendent
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 20:22:02-04

CINCINNATI — At Monday night's Cincinnati Public School board meeting, superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her resignation.

“As we leave the old shore mentioned quite a few times. The education during the pandemic, and pre-pandemic," said Mitchell. "We look to a new coast. New shore of opportunities. It’s time for a transition. Tonight I’m announcing publicly that I’m resigning as Superintendent of CPS,”

Mitchell's final day with the district will be June 11.

During her 27-year career with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mitchell spent the past four years as superintendent of the district.

She is leaving "to pursue an unexpected professional opportunity," according to a statement released from the district.

"It has been a privilege to spend 27 years of my professional career with Cincinnati Public Schools, the last four as your superintendent," said Mitchell in a release from the district. "As much as I appreciate my experiences here, which began as a CPS student at Bond Hill Elementary and The School for Creative and Performing Arts, there is a season for all things, and it’s time for me to embrace a new calling.”

CPS board president Carolyn Jones said the school board will name an interim superintendent by May 24 while they search for Mitchell's successor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!