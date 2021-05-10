CPS superintendent Laura Mitchell announces resignation

CINCINNATI — At Monday night's Cincinnati Public School board meeting, superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her resignation.

“As we leave the old shore mentioned quite a few times. The education during the pandemic, and pre-pandemic," said Mitchell. "We look to a new coast. New shore of opportunities. It’s time for a transition. Tonight I’m announcing publicly that I’m resigning as Superintendent of CPS,”

Mitchell's final day with the district will be June 11.

During her 27-year career with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mitchell spent the past four years as superintendent of the district.

She is leaving "to pursue an unexpected professional opportunity," according to a statement released from the district.

"It has been a privilege to spend 27 years of my professional career with Cincinnati Public Schools, the last four as your superintendent," said Mitchell in a release from the district. "As much as I appreciate my experiences here, which began as a CPS student at Bond Hill Elementary and The School for Creative and Performing Arts, there is a season for all things, and it’s time for me to embrace a new calling.”

CPS board president Carolyn Jones said the school board will name an interim superintendent by May 24 while they search for Mitchell's successor.