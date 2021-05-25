Cincinnati Public Schools name Tianay Amat interim superintendent

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public School Board named Tianay Amat interim superintendent at their meeting Monday evening. She will begin working in that role on June 12.

Amat takes the vacancy left when former superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her plans to retire on May 10.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve CPS during this important time," Amat said. "I look forward to partnering with the board, our teachers and staff, and CPS students, families and community as we transition into summer and prepare for the next academic year.”

Amat currently holds the title of deputy superintendent and is responsible for overseeing curriculum, early childhood, testing, and the office of accountability and research.

She previously held jobs as the principal of Hyde Park School and worked in administrative positions in Lakota and Princeton school districts.