CPS families to discuss busing issues, solutions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools families will gather Monday night to discuss issues with busing. The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers (CFT) is organizing a “charette" session at City Hall to find solutions.

Several CPS parents have voiced concerns about commutes after the elimination of Metro XTRA routes late last summer. Metro said the routes were eliminated because they didn’t have any bus drivers. Parents have said it has added time to commutes and made things feel less safe.

The CFT hopes to bring students and community members together Monday to discuss the issues and brainstorm solutions. A "charette" is a type of problem-solving meeting. Youth for Equity & Justice will help host the session and it will be facilitated by Action Tank.

Ultimately, the goal is to have students present the ideas to various stakeholders like the SORTA board and Cincinnati City Council.

"A lot of times you'll show up to these meetings and all the people in the room who are making the decisions and who are testifying are not the people sitting on the bus in the morning, having to deal with lengthy transfers, having to show up late to school and being frustrated by that,” said Cincinnati Federation of Teachers Organizer Michelle Dillingham. “These are our students and so we want to do everything we can to make sure that their voices are heard in this discussion.

The district has already been exploring solutions. Last week, the CPS Board of Education voted to allow eligible 7th and 8th graders take yellow buses to and from school.

Metro officials say they are currently providing about 8,500 CPS student trips each school day. Metro’s current contract with CPS is set to expire on June 30. A CPS spokeswoman said the district has started conversations with SORTA regarding contract negotiations.

“We look forward to continued conversations with CPS leadership,” said Brandy Jones, Metro’s Sr. VP of External Affairs. “It is our hope – and we understand this is the district’s hope, as well – to reach a new agreement that continues to meet the district’s and its families’ needs within the scope of our current service capabilities. As always, we remain committed to providing the safest, most reliable service possible to all residents of Hamilton County.”

To join Monday night’s discussion, RSVP here. The meeting will held at Cincinnati City Hall at 801 Plum Street in Room 115. The meeting is expected to run between 5 and 6:30 p.m.