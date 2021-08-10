CPS busing: XTRA routes not coming back due to Metro driver shortage

CINCINNATI — The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) met Tuesday evening to discuss busing for students for the upcoming school year, they said in a joint news release.

XTRA routes, which offer a more direct transportation option for students to get from bus stops to school buildings, will not be restored prior to the start of the upcoming year. The release said a shortage of drivers meant that was not an option.

A group will investigate a school-by-school review to consider what adjustments might need to be made to keep students safe before the first day of school, August 19.

