Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Court docs: Suspect in downtown fight violated conditions of bond

hamilton county justice center.JPG
WCPO
hamilton county justice center.JPG
Posted

CINCINNATI — A suspect involved in the viral downtown Cincinnati fight in July is back in jail, according to court documents.

Court documents say Aisha Devaughn, who was held on a $25,000 bond for her alleged role in the fight, violated the conditions of her bond.

She was located outside her home at unapproved times, including at a Kentucky liquor store Dec. 24, according to the documents, which breached the terms and conditions of her electronic monitoring unit.

Documents say attempts to get her to return home were unsuccessful.

Devaughn is now being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

Like others arrested in connection with the fight, Devaughn faces multiple charges for allegedly causing "serious physical harm." In court, prosecutors said she repeatedly "kicked, stomped" a man while he was on the ground.

WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Joe Burrow hoping to see change propel the Bengals back into the 2026 postseason Latonia Elementary blocked off after brick facade cracks, roof appears damaged Couple's nonprofit tackles home repair projects for vulnerable people

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM