Court docs: Suspect in downtown fight violated conditions of bond

CINCINNATI — A suspect involved in the viral downtown Cincinnati fight in July is back in jail, according to court documents.

Court documents say Aisha Devaughn, who was held on a $25,000 bond for her alleged role in the fight, violated the conditions of her bond.

She was located outside her home at unapproved times, including at a Kentucky liquor store Dec. 24, according to the documents, which breached the terms and conditions of her electronic monitoring unit.

Documents say attempts to get her to return home were unsuccessful.

Devaughn is now being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

Like others arrested in connection with the fight, Devaughn faces multiple charges for allegedly causing "serious physical harm." In court, prosecutors said she repeatedly "kicked, stomped" a man while he was on the ground.