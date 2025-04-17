Councilman says violence at youth sporting events is linked to betting. Here's what league officials say

CINCINNATI — During a public meeting between Cincinnati's city council and board of education, council member Scotty Johnson said illegal betting is taking place at youth sports events — and acts as a catalyst to some of the shootings the city has seen in the last year.

Johnson said during the meeting on Wednesday that parents are reportedly placing bets up to several thousand dollars on the outcomes of youth football games.

"The reason why we've seen some shots fired, gunplay at these events (is) the ridiculous amount of money that's being bet on these youth games," Johnson said. "Community, stop betting on our children."

WATCH: Youth sports league officials weigh in on the reported betting that takes place during season games

Councilman says violence at youth sporting events is linked to betting on games

We reached out to Cincinnati police and asked for specific examples of when betting has led to violence at youth sports games.

"It has been identified that, yes, as bad (as) it may sound, this has been known to occur. I don’t have a specific shooting incident to tie it back to, but this has no place at a youth sporting event," CPD Lt. John Cunningham said. "The focus needs to be on supporting our youth as they are involved in positive recreational activities, role models and mentors."

In October 2024, 29-year-old Lamont Ragan was arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a peewee football game held at Walnut Hills High School.

Ragan faces two counts of felonious assault and a count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. It's unclear if betting was a factor in the incident, but its aftermath has put the future of how youth sports leagues are run into question.

"The kids are excited. The adults are worried," said Uquabis Hawthorn, who represents the Southwest Ohio Youth Football League (SWOFL). "They're worried about if we're gonna be able to play, (whether) we're gonna be able to host games."

Hawthorn is one of several youth sports league officials and participants we spoke with on Thursday for this story. Overall, the reaction to Johnson's comments was mixed — some agreed with him while others believed he was blowing the issue out of proportion.

Pastor Peterson Mingo with the Cincinnati United Youth Football and Cheer League acknowledged that while efforts have been made to curb betting, it still occurs.

"As far as youth football and there being gambling on games, yes (it happens), but there's no organizational gambling," he said. "No one team is betting against the other. It's mostly spectators who come and watch the games."

Artamus Palmer, who is also with SWOFL, said he believes Johnson's comments were a bit exaggerated.

"The only betting that happens on the field is uniforms, pizza, food or something, whatever it may be," he said. "And, if people want to bet on the kids' game, you do that outside the lines, and keep that drama outside the lines."

Everyone involved in the discussions agreed that ensuring the safety of young athletes should remain the top priority with a new season around the corner.

We asked Johnson over the phone on Thursday what potential solutions he would suggest to curb the violence.

"Everybody has to be accountable to make sure that young people are participating in youth sports in the safest atmosphere possible. And that takes everybody being involved and accountable," said Johnson.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.