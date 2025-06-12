CPD: Man dies, 1 injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another person is injured after someone shot them in Over-the-Rhine, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the shooting around 12:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Walnut Street, near a gas station.

A Cincinnati police sergeant told our crew at the scene that he came from the Banks to assist.

According to a CPD, Brandon Lawrence, 30, died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A second victim arrived at Christ Hospital in a private vehicle. Police said the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:43 a.m. Thursday, the scene remained active, with a significant police presence.

Our crews noted that police had set up a perimeter extending several blocks, with cruisers reaching as far as Grant Park.

This shooting follows another incident in the same vicinity just last week, where a woman was critically injured after being shot in the head.

Police have not yet named a suspect in that earlier case.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.