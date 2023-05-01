CPD: Man shot, killed in Corryville Taco Bell parking lot

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect that shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Corryville.

Police responded to the restaurant around 11:30 a.m. Monday and discovered a 28-year-old victim. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Cincinnati police said he was not a customer of the business.

Police have the area of East McMillan Street and Highland Avenue blocked off. It is not clear when the roadway will reopen.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

