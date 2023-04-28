'So the master let you back in the field': CPD officer under investigation, accused of making racist comment

CINCINNATI — A white police officer is under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department after that officer allegedly made a racist comment to a Black officer while on duty.

According to a statement from the Cincinnati NAACP, earlier in the week a Black officer previously assigned to desk tasks was allowed to resume patrols.

"So, the Master let you back in the field today," said a white officer, according to the NAACP.

Cincinnati NAACP said it demands accountability for the officer who made the comment, calling on CPD leaders to discipline him.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge wrote in a statement she is aware of the allegations.

"Immediately when this allegation was brought to my attention, I ordered an investigation be conducted by our Internal Investigations Section," reads Theetge's statement.

The officer accused of making the comment has been placed on desk duty while the investigation is still ongoing, Theetge said.

Cincinnati NAACP called the alleged comment "insensitive, hurtful and racist," later adding the language used was "abhorrent and unacceptable." NAACP said the comment is proof that ongoing racial sensitivity education is required within the department.

Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, said the officer accused of making the statement was trying to make a joke about the two officers' shared boss, not a joke "about the serious topic of slavery."

Hils said the statement made was "I see the master has you back in the field with us."

Shortly after the comment was made, Hils said the accused officer sought out the Black officer "to assure his colleague he meant no offense for his hastily chosen words."

WCPO is not naming the accused officer pending the outcome of the investigation.