Ceiling suddenly collapses in Hamilton home

Posted at 11:49 PM, Apr 30, 2023
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton family is cleaning up after a ceiling collapsed in their home Sunday.

“I just heard a loud noise and I thought ‘Well, oh my gosh, a tree fell, it's hit the roof,” Theresa Schelter said.

Schelter started to take a few steps outside, when the whole ceiling in her kitchen collapsed behind her.

“I kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if this hit my back, or if I'd have been buried under this debris,” she said.

No one got hurt.

The fire department helped Schelter’s family clear most of the debris. Her husband and her neighbors have cleaned up the rest.

Schelter is not sure what caused it.

“We had a leak about two weeks ago in the master bedroom after that pretty horrific storm,” she said. “We had a contractor came out and patch it. And then the insurance company said it was okay, so we just went about it.”

She is not sure the incidents are connected.

It’s another headache for the family to handle. Schelter is also battling stage-four cancer. Still, her spirits are high.

“I attribute that to my folks, my family, my friends,” she said. “They keep me sane. Keep me positive.”

While she awaits assistance from her insurance company and contractor, her neighbors have been a lifeline.

“They all just descended en masse,” she said. “My friends over here, cross the street and down the street. It's a pretty tight neighborhood, so they all were right here boom.”

The Red Cross helped the family get a hotel too.

