Watch: Corryville barber goes viral with heartwarming haircut video of boy with Down syndrome

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati barber is capturing hearts — and lots of TikTok views — with a video of him connecting with a young boy with special needs during a haircut.

Vernon Jackson's video with Ellison — a little boy with Down syndrome — shows exactly why a little kindness can go a long way.

Jackson gives haircuts to kids with special needs through his "GIFTED" program. Jackson, who is also a top-selling author, said via his GIFTED GoFundMe that the program spurred from his relationship with one kid with special needs, whose mother would drive more than an hour just so her son could get a proper haircut.

The Cincinnati-native's video with Ellison has just shy of 3 million views on TikTok and plenty of comments with people expressing just how heartwarming and amazing it was to see.

@thebest1period Everyone here’s the video without the music! Idk what tik tok did🤦🏾‍♂️ but please consider donating! All of my cuts for my gifted clients are paid for by donations 🙏🏽 ♬ original sound - Author • Barber • Speaker

"As a barber, I saw the need for a place where children with disabilities are supported during a haircut and an environment where parents or caregivers don't have to explain their child's behavior or apologize for something they may do or say," Jackson wrote on GoFundMe.

He wrote that he started the GoFundMe to sponsor free haircuts, because he understands the financial burden caring for a child with intellectual, physical or developmental disabilities can be.

During his GIFTED haircuts — which happen every third Monday and Wednesday of each month at Noble Barber & Beauty — Jackson gives each child a dedicated haircut, a goody bag and parents can know their children are being met with the proper care and consideration.

Jackson also wrote that he understands it's more than just a haircut.

@thebest1period Hey everyone here are a few of the cutest and funniest moments that I’ve experienced with GIFTED To donate or to purchase a book click the link in my bio. Let’s keep smiling! ♬ original sound - Author • Barber • Speaker

"It's the feeling of being acknowledged that will bring a bit of happiness to each child and renew the drive in each parent and caregiver to continue being their child's best advocate," Jackson wrote.

And if Ellison's infectious laughter or smiling is just one small sign, we're sure Jackson is bringing these kids and parents more than just a haircut and a bit of happiness.

If you're interested in donating to Jackson's GIFTED events, you can click here.

