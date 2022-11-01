Coroner: 1 dead after crash near Lunken Airport

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash on Eastern Avenue near Lunken Airport, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue right along the border of Columbia-Tusculum and East End.

Eastern Avenue is closed in both directions.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

