Police: 1 dead after crash involving Springfield Township fire truck

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash that involved a Springfield Township fire truck Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of West North Bend Road and Greenfield Drive at around 10:15 a.m. for a crash that involved a fire truck. An initial investigation found 27-year-old Kyana Lenon was driving eastbound when she crossed the center line, hitting a fire truck head-on.

Officials said fire personnel began rendering aid to Lenon, who was entrapped in her vehicle. She was extricated from her vehicle and taken to UC Medical Center where she later died. Police said four firefighters were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Springfield Township Police Department's traffic safety division. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-729-1300.

