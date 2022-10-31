Police: 1 dead nearly a week after crash on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person has died after nearly a week in the hospital following a crash in Colerain Township.

On October 24, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage. Two people were trapped in the wreckage, investigators said.

According to police, both people were extricated and taken to the hospital. One of the two victims died Sunday after spending nearly seven days in the hospital, investigators said in a press release.

The Colerain Township Police Department is working to determine the cause of the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

