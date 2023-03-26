Former College Hill bowling alley to be redeveloped into affordable housing as part of $9.5 million project

CINCINNATI — New affordable housing is coming to the College Hill neighborhood.

The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (CURC) said there will be a total of 14 units inside the building, with 11 being wheelchair accessible and 1 will be ADA compliant. There will also be street-level commercial space available in the development.

“We were able to do one type 1 ADA accessible unit. In an urban historic district that is very, very challenging to do," said Kate Green, CEO of College HIll CURC. "Typically, with our renovations and our rehabs all of the housing is on the second story and we don’t have the ability to add elevators if we’re using historic tax credits."

The former bowling alley has been empty for about six years and was most recently a show warehouse.

Greene said Mergard Lanes is a part of a $9.5 million dollar KeyMark project to revitalize the business district. With the project, four buildings along Hamilton Avenue have been redeveloped in hopes to increase foot traffic in the area.

In January 2023, Big Chill, a new bar in the neighborhood, opened in one of the revitalization project's buildings.

As the business district continues to expand, Green said there's a big need for more affordable housing. She said there is currently a unit shortage of about 40,000 in the region.

“We’re seeing a high demand for affordable housing not just in College Hill but regionally, and so I think a lot of developers and a lot of community organizations are trying to get creative and think about 'how do we transform some of these buildings to accessible and affordable living?'” she said.

Greene said College Hill CURC recently did a study that showed the area needs more low-cost housing.

She added that creating more affordable housing will help create density in the business district, which will hopefully increase more foot traffic.

