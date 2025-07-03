'A huge inconvenience' | Mariemont customers, store owner upset over decision to close USPS retail postal unit

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The United States Postal Service (USPS) location inside the Ace Hardware store off Wooster Pike in Mariemont can get pretty busy. But residents will soon have to find somewhere else to drop off their packages after an announcement that the service will be shutting down at the end of September.

Store owner Tim Cable said the decision to shut down the location blindsided him.

"Pretty upset, pretty frustrated," Cable said.

He said his store is contracted with USPS to host a "contract postal unit" or CPU, which is operated by his employees.

Now, Cable is trying to understand why USPS is ending that contract.

“The only information we got was that it was not performance-based and that there are other facilities that can fully serve the community," Cable said. "But the other facility in this area doesn’t do retail, they don’t sell stamps, they don’t mail packages.”

WCPO 9 News reached out to USPS for answers about why this decision was made, but they declined our request for an interview.

A spokesperson sent a statement instead, reading in part:

"CPUs are not post offices. They can provide communities with expanded access to postal services, but they are not operated by the Postal Service. In all instances, CPU agreements may be terminated by either party upon 120 days’ written notice."

The spokesperson also said, "the Postal Service determined that nearby postal facilities are able to serve the community."

It's a decision that has surprised many customers.

"Well, I'm disappointed," said Sue McPartlin, who said she uses the postal service a few times a month. "It's probably some cost-cutting, but I'm disappointed."

USPS tells us the closest location to the Mariemont store is in Oakley, roughly 15 minutes away. There is another facility at the Murray Post Office, but that store is not a retail facility.

They said the CPU at the Meijer on Marburg Avenue will also be shutting down on Sept. 30. For the Meijer CPU, USPS said the closest retail facility is the Oakley Post Office, which is 1.8 miles away on Paxton Avenue.

"It is going to be a huge inconvenience," said customer Joinné Chandler.

Cable said he is urging people to reach out to Congressman Greg Landsman's office and USPS to voice their concerns.

A spokesperson for Landsman's office sent us the following statement regarding the situation:

“We’re working with several folks who are very concerned about these services being taken from them. Our team is working this, and we hope we can save these services in Southwest Ohio. We’re on it.”

Cable said he hopes, somehow, the decision is overturned.

"This is taking away part of our service to the community," said Cable. "It's going to hurt 'em."