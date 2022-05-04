College Hill CURC invites community to get behind-the-scenes look at redevelopment projects

COLLEGE HILL — It's time to pull back the curtain and get a behind-the-scenes look at several redevelopment projects in College Hill.

The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation is moving its annual meeting out of the board room and into the community to give back to the neighbors who support the projects.

This is the first time the College Hill CURC is inviting the community inside all of the projects on Hamilton Avenue including:

HaNoBe at Linden Square: 6201 Hamilton Ave.

The $9.5 million KeyMark development project, which includes four buildings:

RuthEllen: 5906 Hamilton Ave. The Nameless White Building (Future Home of Big Chill): 5910 Hamilton Ave. The Furniture Store (Future Home of Sleepy Bee Cafe): 5920 Hamilton Ave. Mergard Lanes: 6060 Hamilton Ave.

The Hollywood Theatre: 5916 Hamilton Ave.

OurShop: 5852 and 5846 Hamilton Ave.

Hollywood Apartments: 5818 Hamilton Ave.

Marquet (top floor): 5854 Hamilton Ave.

College Hill CURC’s Office: 6107 Hamilton Ave.

The Dixon Building: 6128 Hamilton Ave.

College Hill CURC Executive Director Seth Walsh said it's time to show the community what they are supporting with donations.

"The community has truly put its money where its mouth is," Walsh said.

Walsh added that the community has privately donated $6 million in the last 6 years for a total of $83 million in total redevelopment.

A cornerstone of the redevelopment are the apartment complexes known as the HaNoBe at Linden Square.

These are 171 affordable studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments that are expected to be complete this summer.

Walsh explained this apartment project was 20 years in the making and the units are critical because they'll help support businesses on Hamilton Avenue during the week.

"I'm not going to tell you about the development anymore, come in and see it for yourself," Walsh said. "Some of these buildings are in the first stage of development so you actually smell what it's like to go into a developing building that needs all this work."

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Patrick Wolterman Park (5923 Hamilton Ave.) where there will be live music, entertainment for kids, drinks and snacks.