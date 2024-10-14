College Hill macaroni and cheese restaurant announces closure less than 1 year after opening

CINCINNATI — I Heart Mac & Cheese's foray into Cincinnati is over, less than one year after the franchise opened a location in College Hill.

The restaurant opened at the end of January, offering everything from made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls to grilled cheese creations.

After the College Hill location opened, the chain was slated to open a second Cincinnati-area location in Deer Park, its website said in January, but that location is no longer listed and the link that used to house the Deer Park location's details is dead.

The College Hill location will close permanently on October 20, according to a social media post made by the business.

"We are grateful to all who have support4ed us, especially the folks at Luminary and Just Q'in who have been so generous with their friendship, encouragement and expertise," reads the social media post. "Wishing them and all College Hill small businesses the very best."

I Heart Mac & Cheese isn't the only eatery in College Hill to close its doors this year; in April, The Sleepy Bee Cafe announced it was closing its Hamilton Avenue location after less than two years in business.