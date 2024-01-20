I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first Cincinnati-area location in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A new fast-casual restaurant is coming to the Cincinnati-area.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is set to open its first Cincinnati location in College Hill. The restaurant is holding its grand opening Monday, Jan. 29, and it's located on the first floor of the HaNoBe building at 1620 W North Bend Road. The first 25 customers at the grand opening will also receive free mac & cheese bowls for a year.

The College Hill location is owned by Cincinnati residents Thang Vo and Nam Nguyen.

I Heart Mac & Cheese specializes in a variety of things, such as made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and more. Some menu items include lobster and white truffle mac and cheese, signature flatbreads, vegan grilled cheese and mac & cheese varieties as well as the "Best of Both Worlds" mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwich. For made-to-order bowls, guests can choose from numerous protein, vegetable and cheese options to build their own bowls, with a variety of sauces like buffalo, BBQ, signature cheese sauce, pesto and more.

According to its website, I Heart Mac & Cheese has catering options as well.

The chain began in Florida in 2017 by Steve Giordanella, and it currently has more than 35 locations nationwide. Other than its College Hill location, I Heart Mac & Cheese will also have a location in Deer Park, which is set to open in spring 2024, according to its website.

The College Hill location will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.