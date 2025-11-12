College Hill church calls for Diocese of Southern Ohio to reverse decision to temporarily suspend operations

CNICINNATI — Members of Grace Episcopal Church are calling for the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio to reverse its decision to temporarily suspend operations at their location.

In a Nov. 7 letter, Bishop Kristin Uffelman White wrote that the College Hill church had already been designated as a "Congregation at Risk" in 2019, meaning it is subject to oversight by her and her staff.

White said that in September, her staff learned of an alleged sexual assault that happened inside the church earlier in the year. The assault was between minors, and no church personnel were involved.

However, White said an investigation determined that church leadership was aware of the incident and did not report it to the diocese for months. She said the diocese also learned that the church had not been following "Safe Church" policies.

After the investigation, White said she and the diocese's standing committee decided to suspend all operations temporarily. She also directed property owners to secure the building and grounds to ensure no one uses the facilities while it is temporarily suspended.

"This critical action was not an easy decision, nor a simple one, and my decision is not a reflection of the good faith and commitment of the Grace Episcopal congregation," White said in her letter. "Please know that I am holding Grace Episcopal in my prayers daily, and that my staff and I are committed to supporting the members and leadership of Grace Church in this difficult time."

Days later, church members wrote an open letter to White expressing their "deep displeasure and astonishment toward your actions."

"We are dismayed by your obvious lack of transparency, collaboration and care that has resulted in the abrupt closure of ministries that touch and support the many members of our broadly diverse faith community," the letter says.

Church members said leadership has cooperated with the diocese about the alleged incident and was not prepared for a decision to shut down not only their typical church operations, but their after-school program, AA and NA meetings and food and support ministries.

"These actions show a reckless disregard for the vulnerability of the communities we serve, at this time of year and the immediacy of their needs," the letter says. "The heavy-handed approach reflects a lack of cultural competency by the DSO team for the people who have led, guided and worked tirelessly over many, many years to connect Grace and the Oasis with the greater College Hill community."

Church members wrote that they would like access to the church for their weekly food ministry, as well as a list of spiritual and counseling support resources and nearby places to worship, while a "collaborative investigation" into the decision occurs.

"The lack of preparation in carrying out this 'pause' process, and the resulting disruption of Grace-Oasis ministries and worship prompts us to reassess our trust and faith in the DSO as a representation of the Body of Christ. We pray that you will honor our requests and rewind the series of decisions that have led us to this unfortunate place."

