Woman seriously injured in Clifton hit-and-run

Posted at 5:43 AM, Sep 21, 2022
CINCINNATI  — A woman is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Clifton, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the woman was hit by a car on McAlpin Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

McAlpin is currently closed from Durban Drive to Middletown Avenue.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

