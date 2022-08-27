Hit-and-run driver injures 3, 1 seriously in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — At least three people, one seriously, were injured following a hit-and-run in Hyde Park early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Linwood just before 3 a.m.

According to Cincinnati police, the driver of a dark sedan hit at least one person who was standing next to a car. That person was seriously injured. Two women standing on the sidewalk were also injured. Their injuries were "superficial", according to Cincinnati police.

Multiple vehicles were also hit.

Investigators spent most of the morning searching for evidence between Grace and Halpin Ave on Linwood Ave.

No word if police have a suspect.

If anyone has information about the crash, they are urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.