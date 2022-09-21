21-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Clifton

CINCINNATI — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

She is currently in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment have yet to be determined by police.

Any witness to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

