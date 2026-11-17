CINCINNATI — For Clark Montessori High School senior Jamel Cowherd Jr., Nov. 17 isn't just any other day.

Three years ago, Jamel was involved in a serious dirt bike accident. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was airlifted to the hospital, where he spent a week in the ICU.

"Ended up getting into a wild crash, almost losing my life," Jamel said. "My lungs had collapsed."

At the time, Jamel said he was struggling to stay out of trouble.

WATCH: Hear how the City of Cincinnati is honoring Jamel and his hard work and perseverance

Cincinnati honors Clark Montessori senior three years after near-fatal crash

But after the crash, he began focusing on recovering, both physically and mentally.

"Getting back to who I was, but being better, that’s what my main goal was," Jamel said.

That newfound purpose led him to start his own foundation last year.

Through basketball clinics and mentorship, he works to help young people build confidence and learn to overcome their own challenges.

It's a message he's carried throughout his own recovery and back onto the basketball court.

“It’s not about how you start, really; it’s about how you finish," Jamel said.

His work hasn't gone unnoticed.

Three years to the day after the accident, the City of Cincinnati proclaimed Nov. 17, 2026, as Jamel Cowherd Day.

"I was happy," Jamel said. "I was joyful."

His high school basketball coach, James Millen, said he's watched Jamel grow over the past couple of years, both on and off the court.

“It’s really a testament to how hard he works and also his focus as a young man," Millen said.

Millen said Jamel's story is an inspiration to him and other kids.

“No one is perfect," Millen said. "Everybody makes mistakes. It’s how you bounce back from it.”

Clark Montessori Athletic Director Derek Williams said he's proud of Jamel's resilience.

“Seeing him fight through and growing and developing and being able to continue his education and give back to the community is tremendous," Williams said.

Jamel's comeback is still going. He's now committed to play basketball at Florida Memorial University.

As he looks toward his next chapter, he said he hopes to keep growing, both as a player and a person.

“Through ups and downs, mistakes you make, just keep pushing and learning from your mistakes and past trauma," Jamel said.