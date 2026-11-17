CINCINNATI — A large fire is burning at a commercial building in the Oakley neighborhood, Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley tells WCPO.

Crews were notified of the fire near Verne Street around 5:30 a.m. McKinley said no one was inside when the blaze began.

WATCH: Crews respond to large fire burning commercial building in Oakley

Crews respond to large fire burning commercial building in Oakley

The burning building contains a large amount of lawn and landscaping equipment inside. There were reports of blue fire, which typically means gas was involved in the incident. Due to the age of the building, crews are holding off on an interior attack, according to McKinley.

McKinley said firefighters have spoken with the building's owner. Civil War memorabilia was reported to be inside the building.

Due to the presence of chemicals in the building, crews are prepared in case the fire prompts a hazmat situation, according to McKinley.

This is a developing story, check back with WCPO for updates.