Civil rights complaint filed against Cincinnati Children's for minority scholarships and education programs

CINCINNATI — A federal Civil Rights Complaint has been filed against Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for discrimination in some of its scholarship, education and training programs.

The complaint filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) claims four of the medical center's programs discriminate. These programs include the William K. Schubert Minority Nursing Scholarship, the Jean Turner Minority Scholarship for Medical Imaging Technology, the Biomedical Research Internship for Minority Students and the Administrative Fellowship Program.

The complaint states that these scholarships and programs are "specifically 'Designed [its Programs] for Diversity,' intentionally limiting candidate pools through the imposition of race and sex-based eligibility criteria to evaluate candidate worthiness." It continues by stating that the medical center devotes its resources, time and employees to advancing these programs.

In August 2024, WILL filed a similar complaint against the Cleveland Clinic Center, which is now under federal investigation.

“Despite a national shortage of healthcare workers, some major healthcare systems in America still want to use taxpayer funds to discriminate on the basis of race and sex against otherwise eligible candidates," said WILL associate counsel Cara Tolliver in a news release. " This is not just illegal; it’s nonsensical. The healthcare system cannot care for patients effectively, safely and efficiently when medical education and training programs prioritize irrelevant identity politics over individual merit and essential qualities. Healthcare organizations that remain determined to flout anti-discrimination laws may soon find that the new Trump-Vance Administration will not look the other way.”

The federal civil rights complaint was filed with the Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It calls on the agency to open a formal investigation into Cincinnati Children's about how these programs discriminate against individuals based on race and sex in violation of the Affordable Care Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

WILL describes itself as a "nonprofit, public interest, law and policy organization dedicated, among other things, the rule of law, individual liberty, and a robust civil society." They said this is part of their ongoing efforts that have targeted "various programs advanced by the Bide-Harris 'racial equity' agenda."

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has yet to comment on the complaint.