Police: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside Covington bar

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man was critically injured early Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times outside of a Covington bar, the Covington Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a bar at 902 Madison Avenue around 1:18 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center, and he is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect in the shooting fled before officers arrived and is still at-large. Despite this, police said they do not believe there is an ongoing, active threat to the public.

Investigators are asking any residents or businesses in the surrounding area to review surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington police at 859-292-2234, or you can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.