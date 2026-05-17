Police: 46-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 46-year-old man was killed late Saturday night after a hit-and-run in West Price Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 4700 block of Guerley Road to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

Officers found that a 46-year-old man, who has not been identified, was loading a utility trailer alongside the roadway when he was struck by an unknown man driving a white van. That unknown driver then fled the scene after the crash, police said.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the 46-year-old man, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they do not know the exact make and model of the white van at this time.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.