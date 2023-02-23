City to share latest gun violence data one year after public health declaration

CINCINNATI — Thursday night, members of city council, the police along with local and national anti-violence advocates will discuss what progress has been made in the past year when it comes to gun violence in the City of Cincinnati.

Some of this special committee meeting is expected to be about greater collaboration in order to make the work being done on the ground more effective.

This comes on the heels of a violent weekend in Westwood where one teen was killed and three others were shot. It also comes at a time where the data shows deadly shootings are trending down. After a years-long uptick in homicides, the city saw its first drop last year.

Now, the idea is to figure out and what's working and ramp that up.

Earlier this week a motion was introduced to create an office of safety management under the city manager's office.

That would coordinate and support the various anti-violence efforts and programs citywide. It would also do things like work to fill gaps, make recommendations, and assess what's working and what is not.

This is designed to be a well-rounded presentation with several perspectives, including those from local hospitals and fifth third shooting survivor Whitney Austin. Thursday's meeting is at the Lincoln Recreation Center at 6 p.m.

