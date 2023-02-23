Switch that turns Glock handgun into machine gun is law enforcement's 'top priority' in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The illegal switch that turns a Glock handgun into a fully-automated weapon capable of firing 30 rounds in just two seconds is a "top priority" for federal and local law enforcement in Cincinnati, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

"Brazen crimes are being committed with an apparent disregard for consequences or the belief that there will be none," Parker said. "The violence cannot continue."

Parker and officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Cincinnati Police Department appeared on Wednesday at a joint news conference to announce their commitment to prosecuting cases involving the Glock switch.

"We have a lot of active investigations going on where we're recovering these Glock switches," Cincinnati Police Lt. Eric Vogelpohl said. "We're recovering them on a weekly basis."

Vogelpohl said Cincinnati's Crime Gun Intelligence Center uses high-tech tools to trace casings and weapons, including those using switches. Then, they compare the evidence to other crimes as they build cases for prosecution.

"Definitely, a top priority," Vogelpohl said.

Under federal law, the switch is classified as a 'machine gun.' That makes it illegal. A conviction could result in up to 10 years in prison, according to federal law.

"If you have a gun with a switch, we will charge you with a federal crime," Parker said.

Last October, Gionni Dews was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing a Glock switch.

Dews admitted his gun had the switch when he opened fire on a man in what he said was self-defense outside the Oakley IHOP restaurant in 2021.

Parker said self-defense is not a defense for using the illegal gun switch.

The U.S. Attorney said there are several current federal cases involving possession of Glock switches, including a 22-year-old Cincinnati man who is being detained.

After the news conference, ATF Special Agent Nicholas Radebaugh showed how the Glock fires with and without the switch.

The difference was dramatic.

The Glock with the switch fired nonstop as shell casings popped out of the gun like popcorn.

"Imagine how dangerous these are to the community," Parker said following the demonstration. "You got kids. It could be a park. A playground."

Radebaugh's shots were on target, but he was close to it, highly trained and held the gun with two hands.

He pointed out the risk of firing the weapon from farther away, while moving or by holding it with only one hand.

"If I were to shoot this one-handed, this group (of rounds) is going all over the place," Radebaugh said.

Despite being illegal, WCPO 9 easily found online ads offering to sell Glock switches.

"One of our top priorities is to actually get not only just those who possess them, but the source of the supply," ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said. "We're focused on the devices themselves. Who's printing them? Who's distributing them?"

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to identify Glock switches and get hem off the street.

Crime Stoppers - 513-352-3040

ATF tip line - 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867)

