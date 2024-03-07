City settles with police lieutenants who accused CPD of discrimination

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has settled with two police lieutenants who filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging CPD's continued use of a 1981 consent decree — put in place to promote more Black and women officers — discriminated against white males.

Lt. Andrew Mitchell and Lt. David Schofield filed the suit when another lieutenant, who was Black, was scheduled to be promoted to captain.

While a federal judge ruled that the department's consent decree was no longer necessary because CPD has significantly improved the diversity of its police force, a U.S. District Court judge wrote in an opinion that the promotion of the Black lieutenant could move forward.

Judge Michael R. Barrett said Mitchell and Schofield couldn't show they would suffer irreparable harm if a Black lieutenant were promoted while the lawsuit was ongoing.

In February, more than two years later, the city settled with Mitchell and Schofield, offering them $75,000 each in addition to attorney fees and costs.