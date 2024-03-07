Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

City settles with police lieutenants who accused CPD of discrimination

The Cincinnati Police Department can no longer enforce the 1981 consent decree that requires a certain percentage of its new hires and promotions be Black or female officers, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Cincinnati Police
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 17:36:11-05

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has settled with two police lieutenants who filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging CPD's continued use of a 1981 consent decree — put in place to promote more Black and women officers — discriminated against white males.

Lt. Andrew Mitchell and Lt. David Schofield filed the suit when another lieutenant, who was Black, was scheduled to be promoted to captain.

While a federal judge ruled that the department's consent decree was no longer necessary because CPD has significantly improved the diversity of its police force, a U.S. District Court judge wrote in an opinion that the promotion of the Black lieutenant could move forward.

RELATED | Judge: CPD can't keep hiring diversity requirements established in 1981 consent decree

Judge Michael R. Barrett said Mitchell and Schofield couldn't show they would suffer irreparable harm if a Black lieutenant were promoted while the lawsuit was ongoing.

In February, more than two years later, the city settled with Mitchell and Schofield, offering them $75,000 each in addition to attorney fees and costs.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 NEWS at 7PM

More local news:
'I was shocked': Professor accuses UC of mishandling Native remains Bullet narrowly misses woman in alleged Blue Ash road rage shooting New affordable housing units open downtown in over two decades

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.