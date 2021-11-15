Federal judge declines to stop promotion of black CPD lieutenant

CINCINNATI — The promotion of a black Cincinnati police lieutenant to the rank of captain will move forward, despite a request by the attorneys for two white Cincinnati lieutenants for a preliminary injunction to stop the promotion while their lawsuit continues in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael R. Barrett wrote in an opinion published on Sunday that Lt. Andrew Mitchell and Lt. David Schofield's preliminary injunction request didn't meet all four elements required for it to be issued - most prominent that defendants Mitchell and Schofield couldn't show they would suffer irreparable harm if Norris was promoted while their lawsuit is ongoing.

At issue is the 1987 consent decree, which Cincinnati police follow when promoting to the positions of assistant chief, captain and lieutenant, according to Judge Barrett's opinion. The procedure was put in place in after a lawsuit was filed against the City of Cincinnati and the National Fraternal Order of Police alleging unlawful discrimination against blacks and females when considering promotions within the department. According to court documents, the consent decree included goals that at least 25 percent of promotions made from any promotional lists for those three ranks from any promotional list be given to blacks or female candidates.

Mitchell and Schofield - who were fifth and sixth on the promotional list - filed suit in September when Norris - who was seventh on the list - was to be promoted according to the consent decree. Their suit alleges the consent decree violates equal protection under the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution and argued the continued use of the 1987 consent decree by the department discriminates against white males.

