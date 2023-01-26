City of Cincinnati returns e-scooter curfew to original operating hours

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has returned the curfew for e-scooters to its original operating hours.

After months with the scooters ending operating hours at 9 p.m., residents can now utilize the Lime and Bird scooters until 11 p.m.

The city's Department of Transportation and Engineering announce the shift Wednesday. The department also said the city is negotiating with e-scooters companies to develop policies for operating and safety standards.

E-Scooter Update: The @CityofCincy has extended operating hours to 11 PM for @BirdRide & @LimeBike. Start time remains 6 AM. The city is negotiating franchise agreements with the companies & developing a policy that stipulates rules and regulations for operating/safety standards. pic.twitter.com/QFZlpca2ot — Roadmap Cincy (@RoadmapCincy) January 25, 2023

The shift comes after the city decided in August 2022 to implement the 9 p.m. curfew. Prior the the 9 p.m. curfew, the city had previously set operating hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until issues could be resolved.

That curfew was established after issues were discussed and brought up by the Cincinnati Police Department and community members. Criminal activities, underage riding and riding on sidewalks — an act City Council banned in 2018 — were among the multiple issues discussed.

During a committee meeting in August 2022, officials with Bird and Lime presented several solutions to issues identified by the city: Implementing an enhanced ID program to deter underaged riders, suggesting a fine system for riders who break the rules and creating geofenced designated parking spaces in which riders must deliver scooters at the end of their ride.

Both companies also said they also plan to implement learning systems to educate riders on safety protocols. Lime and Bird also proposed implementing a fine system that would charge riders for reckless behavior on a sliding scale, based on the severity of offense and frequency of offenses.

At this time, it is currently unclear what other procedures the e-scooter companies and the city have brainstormed since 2022.

