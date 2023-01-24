Cincinnati Museum Center to announce new exhibit featuring LEGOs

CINCINNATI — A new exhibit featuring everyone's favorite childhood toy and no one's favorite foot-piercing minefield appears to be coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The museum, in typical CMC fashion, sent a cryptic yet short video out on Tuesday featuring a pile of disassembled LEGO pieces on the floor in the Grand Rotunda. Several sock-garbed feet then stumble haphazardly onto the pile, exclaiming in a pain all too familiar to so many parents.

The camera then pans over, to feature a LEGO cement mixer and several LEGO construction workers lugging wheelbarrows full of bricks, with the caption "assembling soon."

Cincinnati Museum Center

It's unclear from the teaser video whether the new exhibit will be featured in the Children's Museum, or elsewhere in the center. The Cincinnati Museum Center plans to make a full announcement on Friday, according to an email.

It wouldn't be the first time the Cincinnati Museum Center hosted an exhibit centering on the popular toy.

In 2015, The Art of the Brick exhibit featured more than 50 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, all crafted from the plastic bricks. To accompany it, the museum also featured an interactive LEGO gallery filled with bins of bricks and kid-sized LEGO worktables for guests to build their own sculptures.

For years, Brickopolis has also been a staple in the museum at the holidays as part of Holiday Junction; the exhibit features a custom LEGO landscape with motorized trains and iconic Cincinnati staples.

