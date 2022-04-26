Cincinnati sets curfew for e-scooters

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is putting the brakes on electric scooters.

Starting April 22, Bird and Lime e-scooters only operate within city limits from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city said those hours are programmed into the scooters, meaning they will not work past curfew.

The move comes after city officials met with Bird and Lime to discuss issues brought up by the police department and community members, including e-scooter use in criminal activities, underage riding and riding on the sidewalk.

City Council banned e-scooters from the sidewalk in a 2018 vote. During that time, former council member Chris Seelbach suggested banning e-scooters altogether.

The 6 p.m. curfew will be in effect until the city and e-scooter companies can find a resolution to its issues.

