Cincinnati sets curfew for e-scooters

Council votes to update city law, making e-scooters illegal on sidewalks
Pat LaFleur | WCPO
<p>A Bird rental scooter on Vine Street, the morning dozens popped up around Over-the-Rhine and Downtown, July 26, 2018. (Pat LaFleur/WCPO)</p>
Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 23:14:28-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is putting the brakes on electric scooters.

Starting April 22, Bird and Lime e-scooters only operate within city limits from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city said those hours are programmed into the scooters, meaning they will not work past curfew.

The move comes after city officials met with Bird and Lime to discuss issues brought up by the police department and community members, including e-scooter use in criminal activities, underage riding and riding on the sidewalk.

City Council banned e-scooters from the sidewalk in a 2018 vote. During that time, former council member Chris Seelbach suggested banning e-scooters altogether.

The 6 p.m. curfew will be in effect until the city and e-scooter companies can find a resolution to its issues.

