Covington has no plans to enact e-scooter curfew similar to Cincinnati

Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 27, 2022
COVINGTON, Ky. — As the city of Cincinnati enacts limits on when people can operate e-scooters, Covington has no plans to follow suit.

“We are not working on anything that would limit their usage,” said Dan Hassert, Covington’s communications manager.

Scooters will only be functional in Cincinnati between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The scooters — such as Bird and Lime — will be programmed to turn off outside of those hours.

The move comes after Cincinnati officials met with Bird and Lime to discuss issues brought up by the police department and community members, including e-scooter use in criminal activities, underage riding and riding on the sidewalk.

“I’m sure there have been incidents, but nothing that rises to the level of shutting off access,” Hassert said.

