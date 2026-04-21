Cincinnati’s oldest park could see $7.2M upgrade, but some residents are pushing back

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's oldest park could soon get a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

Plans are underway for a $7.2 million project in Piatt Park, but there are mixed reactions to the plan.

The Cincinnati Park Board recently approved a plan for the city to lease the park to 3CDC. The nonprofit said it intends to revitalize the area by expanding green space and improving pedestrian safety.

However, residents like Kaeleigh Farrish are concerned about the lack of public input.

“Nobody seems to know the next steps," Farrish said.

WATCH: Residents explain why they oppose 3CDC's planned upgrades to Piatt Park:

Cincinnati residents have mixed reactions about possible plans to upgrade Piatt Park

Farrish said people in the area hold community block parties every weekend where they listen to music, talk and hand out meals to people dealing with food insecurity.

During a presentation to the park board, 3CDC representatives included a picture of a large gathering at the park that they said shows a "persistent misuse of the park."

Farrish said she believes the image was one of their community events.

“I truly don’t know what other, or better, use of a public park in an urban community there is than what we have been doing for a while," Farrish said.

3CDC officials told park members they're concerned with drug use and unwanted behavior at the park.

Farrish said she isn't aware of drug use at the park and said she's worried 3CDC will now have the power to shut down their events.

"It feels like a very intentional mischaracterization of what's actually happening in the park in an attempt for a private entity to gain access to public space," Farrish said.

Because of that, Farrish started this petition, urging city officials to keep the park public.

It has support from people like Kylee Ham.

“This park was donated to the people," Ham said.

Ham is the president of the Registered Nurses Association at UC Medical Center. Her group also does community outreach at the park, like providing meals and clothes to those in need.

“Feeding people isn’t a misuse of public space or is not a misuse of a park," Ham said. "I think it’s actually the perfect use of a park.”

We reached out to 3CDC to learn more about their project. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

3CDC has entered into a short-term lease agreement with the City of Cincinnati to begin exploration of a redevelopment and funding plan for Piatt Park and surrounding areas. At this time, 3CDC's only role at Piatt Park will be a continuation of our existing commitment to the area through GeneroCity 513 outreach and the Clean and Safe operations teams.



This lease is a first step in the redevelopment process; in the interim, nothing is changing at Piatt Park. The City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks remain in full control of the park. Any future improvements or expansion of the park will require their approval and would include community input and engagement. 3CDC

Farrish said she's trying to meet with city officials to let them know that many neighbors are worried about the project.

She said she believes the public deserves to weigh in on these types of decisions before they're made.

"This is a moment in the community that I think 3CDC is misunderstanding," Farrish said.