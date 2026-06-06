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Police: 2 injured in shooting near Eden Park

Cincinnati police
WCPO
<p>Cincinnati police</p>
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting at Eden Park in Walnut Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened at Eden Park Drive and Lake Drive, which is by Eden Park's Twin Lakes.

One victim was transported to the hospital by first responders, and the other victim showed up to the hospital via personal vehicle, police said.

Both victims had minor injuries, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or give any information about suspects.

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