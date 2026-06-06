Police: 3 people injured, including 1 in serious condition, in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Reading Road and Hutchins Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, while one victim is in serious condition, police said.

Police did not give any suspect information or say what led up to the shooting. Despite this, police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident, and there is no harm to the community.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.