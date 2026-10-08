CINCINNATI — Six years after Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural first appeared outside City Hall, the landmark artwork is entering a new chapter.

As BLINK 2026 gets underway, original artists behind the mural are joining a new generation of creatives to reimagine the public artwork under the theme "Passing the Torch," while keeping its central message intact: Black Lives Matter.

The updated mural was officially unveiled Thursday afternoon at Cincinnati City Hall.

Black Art Speaks President and CEO Alandes Powell said the project is designed to ensure the mural's legacy continues while creating opportunities for emerging artists.

"Passing the torch for me means that we are intentionally making sure that we pass on the good things to the next generation of artists," Powell said.

The reimagined mural centers around a new poem written by Powell titled "We Must." The poem challenges community members to take ownership of their future through action, accountability and hope.

"We must stop burying dreams with bullets and start building legacy with purpose," Powell read during the unveiling ceremony.

WATCH: 'Passing the Torch': New generation of artists reimagines Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural

Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural enters new chapter as artists 'pass the torch' during BLINK

The original mural was created in 2020 amid nationwide demonstrations following George Floyd's death. What began as a public art project quickly became a symbol of reflection, activism and community conversation in Cincinnati.

Powell noted Cincinnati remains one of the few cities that have continued to prominently display a Black Lives Matter mural.

City Manager Sheryl Long called the mural a statement about "dignity, equality and our shared responsibility to create a city where every person is seen, respected and given the opportunity to thrive."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said the message behind the mural extends beyond the words painted on the pavement.

"Black Lives Matter is about joy. It's about love. It's about hope. Joy and love for ourselves and joy and love for each other," she said.

One of the most visible examples of the mural's transition between generations can be found in the letter "R."

In 2020, artist Annie Ruth used the letter to highlight Black joy, family and positive representations of Black men. This year, she stepped into a mentorship role, passing responsibility for the section to artist Rebecca Shakespeare Armstrong.

Armstrong, who worked alongside Ruth during previous iterations of the mural, said being selected to lead the imagery was both exciting and unexpected.

"I was really shocked," Armstrong said. "But I had an amazing mentor. Annie Ruth literally coached me through it all."

Armstrong's interpretation of the new poem uses quilt imagery to represent resilience, community and the legacy future generations will inherit.

"The letter 'R' stanza was focused on the joy and the resilience that we need to have in order to leave a lasting impression, a lasting treasure for the next generation," Armstrong said.

For Ruth, watching Armstrong take the lead felt like seeing years of mentorship come full circle.

"I feel like a proud mom, proud big sister," Ruth said. "The new poem is really a continuation of what the artists are to each other."

Organizers say that continuity is exactly the point.

"The mural is not the movement," Powell said during the ceremony. "We are the movement."

The unveiling coincides with BLINK 2026, where Black Art Speaks is also showcasing a film documenting the mural's evolution from 2020 to today.

The organization's work will also be featured in installations throughout the festival.